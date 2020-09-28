What you need to know
- Meross has announced the release of another new HomeKit-enabled accessory.
- The Meross WiFi Smart Table Lamp supports touch controls, dimming, and adjustable colors.
- Latest HomeKit release is available on Amazon now.
Hot on the heels of the release of a smart garage door opener and smart power strip this month, Meross has announced another addition to its HomeKit lineup today. The Meross WiFi Smart Table Lamp, which is available on Amazon now, brings millions of colors, dimming, convenient touch controls, and HomeKit, to the bedside.
Elegant design, perfect bedside companion. Control your smart ambient light from anywhere anytime with Meross app. Works with Homekit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and IFTTT. Adjust brightness, tune light appearance and set from multiple RGB colors. Works with the WiFi you already have. No hub required.
The latest Meross accessory features a slick, compact, cylindrical design with touch controls located on the top for easy access. The lamp supports three touch actions, a single press for toggling it on and changing current color, brightness adjustments with a long press, and powering it off via a quick double press.
Like other HomeKit-enabled smart lighting accessories, the Meross WiFi Smart Table Lamp can display 16 million different colors, and is tunable, capable of 2700-6500K color temperatures. The lamp connects directly to home networks via 2.4ghz Wi-Fi, and does not require a dedicated hub, making set up quick and easy through HomeKit. HomeKit features include the ability to use the lamp in scenes and automations with other accessories in the Home app, and voice controls through Siri.
In addition to HomeKit, the Meross WiFi Smart Table Lamp works with Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, and the Meross app available on iOS and Android. Through the Meross app, users can set timers and schedules, and it works with other Meross accessories for automations.
The Meross WiFi Smart Table Lamp is available now on Amazon for $39.99. Like other recent HomeKit releases, Meross appears to be running a promotion for the lamp which takes an additional $5 off the price by applying a coupon on the Amazon listing.
HomeKit-enabled
Meross WiFi Smart Table Lamp
Bedside companion
The Meross WiFi Smart Table Lamp supports millions of colors, dimming, and touch controls, making it a great bedside companion. HomeKit integration allows it to work with convenient night time automations, scenes, and Siri voice controls.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
