The cast of "Extrapolations" is starting to look insane.

As reported by Deadline, Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, and David Schwimmer have all signed on to star in the climate change drama series.

The Apple TV+ series has cast stars including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav to lead the series.

Scott Z. Burns, the creator of the series, said that the series will focus on people using their hopes and fears to "keep time from running out."

"The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together— and we're taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain," said Burns. "These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out." Streep's role has not been disclosed, but Miller will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer, Harington plays Nicholas Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant, Rahim plays Ezra Haddad, a man struggling with memory loss, Rhys stars as Junior, a real estate developer, Diggs is Marshall Zucker, a Rabbi in South Florida, Chan plays Natasha Alper, a single mother and micro-finance banker, Schwimmer stars as Harris Goldblatt, a father to a teenage daughter, and Gourav will play Gaurav, a driver for hire.

Apple originally announced the show back in December of 2020. The new series will span ten episodes and focus on how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect the human race.

It is said to tell intimate, unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of 10 interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.

It's currently unclear when "Extrapolations" will premiere on Apple TV+.