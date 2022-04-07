Mets at Nationals on Apple TV+ might end up being a season opener

Apple TV+ is set to host its inaugural Friday Night Baseball showing on April 8, but there's already chaos on the schedule that could see the Mets - Nationals game turn out to be the season opener for both teams, rather than the second game in the series.

Mets vs Nationals is supposed to begin on Thursday, however, the Nationals announced on Wednesday evening that the came had been pushed back three hours due to inclement weather:

The Thursday game is now scheduled to start at 7:05 pm, but the game could be in doubt for Thursday altogether, the New York Post reports:

The Weather Channel forecast for Thursday's late afternoon first Mets' game in D.C. calls for a 90 percent chance of rain. If the weather holds up, there will be no problem as fans will get the telecast on SNY with Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling on Thursday. However, if it is postponed and Opening Day is Friday night, well, that game will mark the debut of Apple TV+

As noted, Thursday's game is set for broadcast on SNY, but if it is postponed there's a possibility Apple's showing will turn into the season opener. As the Post points out there is also the option of a day-night doubleheader which would still see the opener broadcast on SNY and played before Friday night's game on Apple TV+. The report postulates that a season opener on Apple TV+ "will likely cause some angst for fans" who don't have Apple TV+ or don't know how to use it.

Apple is showing two Friday Night games exclusively on Apple TV+ for free over the next 12 weeks.