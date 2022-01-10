What you need to know
- Michelle Mendelovitz is reportedly leaving 20th Television less than two years after leaving Apple TV+.
- Mendelovitz was responsible for Apple TV+ hits * Servant*, Invasion, and more.
Michelle Mendelovitz is leaving her role as CVP and Head of Drama Development at 20th Television less than two years after leaving her role at Apple TV+, according to reports. Mendelovitz was responsible for taking For All Mankind chief Ron Moore to the TV company and away from Apple.
Deadline reports that Mendelovitz will hang around until the end of the month to help with the transition, but that there is no word yet on who will be taking up the role full time.
20th Television was very happy indeed when it picked Mendelovitz up from Apple in March of 2020, with Carolyn Cassidy, President of Creative Affairs at 20th Century Fox, saying that it was Mendelovitz's professional and personal background led the company to bring her on.
"Michelle's the rare executive whose experience spans network, studio, and streamer, and she comes with an expertise and deep relationships in the community which will help us as we set out to supply distinctive dramas to all platforms ... She also has a really interesting story personally which informs her creative taste. She has lived both inside and outside the U.S. and talks about how as the daughter of immigrants she wants to bridge cultures and bring fresh voices to television. That is literally one of the guiding principles of 20th and was music to our ears."
It isn't known what's next for Mendelovitz or whether there could be a return to Apple TV+, an outfit where she was responsible for the arrival of Servant, Severance, Defending Jacob, Invasion, and others.
