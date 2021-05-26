The cast for "Echo 3" is finally starting to come together.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Michiel Huisman has signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ action thriller. The actor, best known for his roles on "Game of Thrones," "The Haunting of Hill House," and "The Flight Attendant," will star alongside Luke Evans.

The Game of Thrones alum has joined the cast of Echo 3, an action-thriller series at Apple TV+ from Oscar winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). Huisman will star opposite Luke Evans in the 10-episode series. The show, based on an Israeli series called When Heroes Fly, landed a straight-to-series order from the tech giant's streaming platform last summer. Echo 3 follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant scientist who goes missing on the border of Colombia and Venezuela. Her brother (Evans) and her husband, both of whom have deep military experience and complicated pasts, set out to find her against the backdrop of an explosive secret war. Huisman will play Prince, a member of the Echo 3 team and Amber's soon-to-be husband.

It was originally reported that Apple picked up "Echo 3" back in July of 2020. The series is created by Mark Boal, the Academy Award-winning producer and writer of "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty."

Boal will serve as showrunner, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Jason Horwitch ("Berlin Station," "House of Cards"). The series will be produced by Apple and Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios' Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Marc Boal, Jason Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

It is still unknown when "Echo 3" will begin shooting or release on Apple's streaming service.