The upcoming Apple TV+ show Slow Horses has Mick Jagger to thank for its theme song, but that might never have happened if the star wasn't already a fan of the book that the show is based on. And he had to use his iPhone to get things moving.

The next big thing to land on Apple TV+ later this week, Slow Horses is based on a book by the same name — and Variety reports that was one of the reasons that Jagger was happy to get involved with writing its theme tune.

"It's a quite popular series of books, so I knew what it was about," the legendary Rolling Stones singer tells Variety. "I knew the vibe really well, so as soon as [composer Daniel Pemberton] sent the track to me, I just dashed off a few pages of notes of what I thought it was about. It came very, very quickly, which is always a good sign."

However, while Pemberton had been working on the show for months, COVID restrictions meant that he and Jagger couldn't get together. The composer ended up playing guitar over a Zoom call before Jagger took matters into his own hands. Literally, because he ended up using his iPhone to get things moving.