What you need to know
- Apple is rumored to be set to use OLED screens on some iPads starting next year.
- The next iPad Air is likely the main candidate for a new screen.
Apple might have only just switched to a Micro-LED screen in the gorgeous new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but it's already looking at moving at least one tablet to OLED. That's according to a new report by Korea's ET News.
That report notes that Apple has decided to bring OLED to at least one iPad because the OLED market is expecting a new phase of growth – caused by Apple orders.
According to the industry on the 31st, Apple decided to apply OLED instead of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) from some iPad models in 2022. It is reported that Apple and display companies have agreed on production and delivery.
The specific switch from LCD to OLED might suggest that iPad Air will be the tablet to get the new hotness and that's something analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this year that iPad Air would go OLED next year, adding further fuel to the ET News fire.
Kuo also said that Apple will keep Micro-LED as an iPad Pro exclusive for the time being. Both it and OLED offer similarly impressive contrast and brightness, although OLED does suffer from screen burn, or image retention, which could be a problem for those who use their iPads as business tools. Static images can cause longevity issues on OLED displays in particular.
The new Mini-LED screen used in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is generally thought to be excellent and potentially worth the upgrade from an older version of Apple's highest of high-end tablets. Anyone planning to take the plunge should probably check out our list of the best iPad Pro deals before they do, too.
