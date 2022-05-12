Mini Motorways has a new update available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV which means gamers can sync their progress with their Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The update, dubbed "The Night Lights Update," also brings with it two new maps and more.

Available for download via Apple Arcade and the App Store now, the new Mini Motorways update buries the lede by telling us about the addition of headlights when playing in dark mode. The biggest addition is the new cloud save feature, however, with gamers able to "pick up and keep playing Mini Motorways on Nintendo Switch, right where you left off on Steam."

Developer Dinosaur Polo Club has also added two new maps in the form of Warsaw and Chiang Mai while improvements to menu performance and the usual array of bug fixes are also included in the update.

The full rundown of what's changed in this release reads:

For those who like to plan their cities in the twilight hours, Mini Motorways' night mode now offers commuters a highly requested feature: headlights!

Two new maps! Explore Warsaw by finding unique ways to navigate its winding Vistula River and historic geography. Next, make your way across countries and continents to the iconic city of Chiang Mai where you can test your skills by navigating the old city moat.

Steam Cloud syncing! This means you'll be able to pick up and keep playing Mini Motorways on Nintendo Switch, right where you left off on Steam.

Various menu performance improvements.

Various bug fixes including improvements to leaderboards.

All of that, and everything that's already so great about Mini Motorways, is waiting for you in Apple Arcade. The $4.99 per month subscription is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

