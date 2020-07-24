Though most of us have been working or studying from our home offices these days, sometimes you may want to be productive outside, or even from a local coffee shop or library (once things settle down). If you're looking for a quick jaunt to get a few hours of work done, you may not want to carry a heavy bag when a minimalist sleeve could do the job just fine. The MOFT Carry Sleeve is just that, and it even has a built-in laptop stand with expandable storage for small necessities. The MOFT Carry Sleeve is currently available on Indiegogo for pre-order, and is expected to ship in August. I was sent a Carry Sleeve to test out, and it's one of favorite new accessories, because it's so convenient and practical.

Take your mobile office anywhere with ease MOFT Carry Sleeve: Features

The MOFT Carry Sleeve, on the surface, looks similar to a lot of other leather laptop sleeves out there. It's made with a 100% vegan PU leather, which is more eco-friendly and sustainable than traditional animal leather. Thanks to the PU leather, the Carry Sleeve is both scratch-proof and waterproof, yet still comfortable and soft to the touch. The interior has a soft-touch feeling, but it's not a fully plush material like other sleeves. To keep your laptop secure inside the sleeve, there is a magnetic closure at the top. Towards the opening, you'll find three lines — these are where you fold the sleeve to transform it into a stand. Thanks to the magnets inside of the sleeve, converting it only takes a few seconds, and the parts pretty much snap into place when done right thanks to the magnets.

MOFT provides two viewing angles for the Carry Sleeve: 15 and 25-degrees. The 15-degree view is perfect for using your laptop on a flat surface, like a table. The 25-degree angle is probably better when you're using your laptop on the couch or in bed, but it's all a matter of preference. Either way, the stand raises your laptop for a better viewing and typing angle, which should help improve your posture while working. MOFT's Carry Sleeve is a sleek way to protect your laptop while carrying the necessities, and it is even more useful when you convert it into a laptop stand at will. In addition to acting as a sleeve and stand, the Carry Sleeve also has expandable storage. On the interior, there is a flap in the middle that acts as a divider between your laptop and any small items you need to take with you. This way, your laptop does not get scratched and scuffed up. On the back of the sleeve is neoprene, so it can expand as needed to fit all of your items. You should be able to fit objects like your laptop charger, cables, mouse and mousepad, battery pack, a USB-C hub, or other small items as needed. But keep in mind that while the storage is expandable, it has its limits — you won't be able to fit everything, so choose only what you absolutely need. There is also a card slot on the interior of the sleeve, so you could take your debit or credit card, as well as an ID. The exterior also has a small tab that prevents your laptop from sliding off while in stand mode, and it helps maintain a stable typing experience. Stylish and functional MOFT Carry Sleeve: What I Like

When it comes to my tech accessories, I enjoy minimalism that is mixed with a lot of functionality, and that's exactly what you're getting with the MOFT Carry Sleeve. I'm a fan of the PU leather that is used, because unlike animal leather, this sleeve can get a little wet (just don't go inside the opening) and it won't damage the material. And even though it's not animal leather, it still feels nice and soft, which is always something I look for in leather goods. I admit that it can take a little getting used to, but the conversion from laptop sleeve to stand is super handy. I always prefer to have my laptop raised off of the table while I work, and this product does that and allows me to safely transport my computer around. And when I'm done, I just push it back down, slip my computer inside, and I'm good to go. When I take my MacBook places, I usually need some accessories, such as my mousepad and mouse, or at least a charging adapter and cable or battery pack. The interior divider is a brilliant addition, and when combined with the neoprene material on the backside, it lets you carry what you need while still retaining a slim profile. I know that I won't be able to fit everything I want, but again, it focuses on minimalism and makes you carefully choose what you need to take. You'll need to take your laptop out to charge MOFT Carry Sleeve: What I Don't Like

Honestly, there isn't much I don't like about the MOFT Carry Sleeve, aside from the fact that you only have so much space — that magnetic closure still needs to be able to close properly. As I mentioned earlier, minimalism is the name of the game here, because there is only so much available space, even with the expandable storage thanks to the neoprene panel. Take only what you need, and nothing more. This is, after all, still just a sleeve and not a full on messenger bag or backpack. I also would have preferred having an opening to charge my MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in the sleeve so that it's protected at all times. The workaround I have been using is to just have the computer out of the sleeve just enough to plug in, but that part is left vulnerable. Make the world your office MOFT Carry Sleeve: The Bottom Line 4 out of 5 If you are a minimalist who wants a laptop sleeve that can store a few necessary accessories, while also doubling as a laptop stand with two viewing angles, then the MOFT Carry Sleeve is definitely worth picking up. It's slim, professional and sleek, and serves more than one purpose. Just know that you're working with limited capacity as far as item storage goes, and there is no opening to charge your laptop while inside the sleeve.