During a brief digital presentation, viewers were shown a brand new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise and were given more details surrounding one of the locales and a few monsters that inhabit it. We're sure this will become one of the best Nintendo Switch games. Curious to learn what was revealed? Here's everything announced in the Monster Hunter Rise digital event in January 2021. The new Monster Hunter Rise trailer At the beginning of the digital event Ryozo Tujimoto, producer of Monster Hunter Rise, showed us a new trailer for the upcoming game.

Locales To start things off, the digital event had us take a look at the Frost Islands. It's said that this creepy area used to be a nest of large dragons. Here players will find a large variety of endemic life that helps you out on your hunts by improving your stats. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Monsters A number of monsters were shown off during the event. To learn more, check out our list of all confirmed Monster Hunter Rise monsters. Goss Harag - fanged beast that attacks with ice that it creates from own breath.

Barioth - uses scales to walk around on icy surfaces.

Khezu - lives in dark places like caves. Releases electricity and has long twisty neck.

Great Baggi - causes sleep status effect by dousing prey.

Lagombi - glidesaround on its belly.

Tigrex - aggressive monster that causes heavy damage with claws and jaw.

Mizutsune - secretes bubbles that greatly hinders your movement.

Magnamalo - flagship monster that attacks with a kind of gas that looks like hellfire. Wirebug & Wyvern Riding

This is seriously one of the most exciting things revealed during the digital event. Once you've unlocked this ability, you can use Ironsilk to control and ride wild monsters. This can even be used to make monsters attack other monsters or make them slam into walls and inflict damage. Home Base & Characters In the home base, you'll be able to interact with a number of characters and helpful training things including: Fugen - Respected village elder who is a certified long sword wielder.

- Respected village elder who is a certified long sword wielder. Minoto & Hinoa - The Hub Quest and Village Quest maidens. They're Wyverian twins who bring peace to villager's hearts through song. Apparently Minoto has even just started painting. We're sure there's more to that.

- The Hub Quest and Village Quest maidens. They're Wyverian twins who bring peace to villager's hearts through song. Apparently Minoto has even just started painting. We're sure there's more to that. Yomogi : A young girl who runs the local tea shop.

: A young girl who runs the local tea shop. Guild Master Hojo : The oldest man in the village and also the person who draws up all of he quest notices on the quest board.

: The oldest man in the village and also the person who draws up all of he quest notices on the quest board. Master Utsushi : Leader of the village hunters.

: Leader of the village hunters. Iori : The buddy handler who loves animals.

: The buddy handler who loves animals. Felyne Chief Kogarashi : A Felyne in charge of deploying the Meowcenaries.

: A Felyne in charge of deploying the Meowcenaries. Rondine : A trader from a far away land who you can purchase items from.

: A trader from a far away land who you can purchase items from. Training erea: Allows you to attack a variety of objects and change their behavior to help with training. Monster Hunter Rise demo