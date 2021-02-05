Best answer: Yes. The developers had confirmed Monster Hunter Rise was the next entry in the main series when they revealed it back on September 17, 2020.

Rise up to face hordes of monsters

On September 17, 2020, Capcom hosted a digital event called 'Monster Hunter Direct' where they announced two new games in the long-running Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Rise. Both of which will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

The Monster Hunter series are action games where you explore fantastical locales to hunt down terrifying monsters. After killing a monster, you use its body parts to forge mighty weapons and armor to help you fight larger monsters. In particular, Monster Hunter Rise will have you defend the peaceful village known as Kamura from a horde of monsters looking to tear it down.

Now is Monster Hunter Rise a part of the main series? Yes. During the Monster Hunter Direct, they have confirmed Monster Hunter Rise is the next main installment in the Monster Hunter series. Whereas the other game that was announced, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, is a sequel to the turn-based JRPG spinoff title, Monster Hunter Stories.

It may look confusing at first since Monster Hunter Rise doesn't have a number on it to indicate if it's a sequel or not. That's going to take some explanation because this franchise has some odd naming choices.

Monster Hunter naming convention