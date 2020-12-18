What you need to know
- Filming for the second season of The Morning Show was halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.
The filming of the second season of Apple TV+ hit The Morning Show has been halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report.
Sources told E! News told the outlet that a shoot planned for yesterday was canceled after the test came back positive. Anyone who came into contact with the unnamed member of the crew is now isolating, according to the report.
Sources tell E! News exclusively that the Apple TV+ series that stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has canceled a night shoot planned for Thursday, Dec. 17 in Culver City, Calif. after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.
This isn't the first time that the show has found itself on pause due to the pandemic and it comes shortly after Mythic Quest experienced its own COVID-19 situation.
There's no telling what impact this latest development might have on production plans for the highly anticipated second season of a show that is already an Apple TV+ favorite.
Apple TV+ is available as a standalone $4.99 per month subscription or bundled in with other services under the Apple One branding.
