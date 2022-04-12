There are wonderful MacBook Pro cases and sleeves at various price points on the market. One of the best is the Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve. Available for the current MacBook Air or the 13- and 14-inch MacBook Pro, the relatively inexpensive sleeve serves various purposes, as its name suggests. Made from premium vegan leather, the MacBook sleeve is available in four colors and acts as a sleeve, laptop stand, and accessory holder. The result is one of the best MacBook Pro accessories today.

Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve Bottom line: Reasonably priced and fantastic to look at, this is a stylish and functional sleeve for your new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. The Good Multiple uses

Snug, slip-resistant fit

Beautiful colors

Price is right The Bad Funky accessory pocket

Few color choices

No 16-inch version From $60 at Moshi

$60 at B&H Photo

$45 at Amazon

Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve: Price and availability

At the time of writing, both the 13- and 14-inch Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeves are available through the Moshi website. The 13-inch version is also being sold through B&H Photo and Amazon, but not the 14-inch version. Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve: What's good

Like my iPhone 13 Pro Max, my 14-inch MacBook Pro follows me everywhere and is something I need access to daily. I've gone back and forth on the type of case I should use to protect my laptop over the years. Hardshells have often been a good choice, but I sometimes find these stifling, and, depending on the color, they completely hide the beauty that is a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. So in recent years, I've primarily turned to sleeves instead. These types of cases significantly protect my MacBook when on the move but let the device go naked when in use. The sleeve doubles as a 15-degree convertible stand, which is ergonomic and stylish. What I initially found appealing about the Moshi Muse sleeve, and why I wanted to test it, is its many functions. Besides being a sleeve, it also doubles as a 15-degree convertible stand, which is ergonomic and stylish. Writing for hours each day is terrible on the wrists and the stand has helped with the discomfort tremendously. The stand also helps keep your MacBook cool due to increased airflow. Another function of the sleeve is the storage compartment, where you can fit your accessories such as a charger, AirPods, an adapter, a USB, and more. However, I wasn't too impressed by this compartment — more on that in the next section.

Getting back to the basics of the sleeve, it comes in four colors: Jet Black, Caramel Brown, Luna Pink, and the one I received, Seashell White. The quality vegan leather it's made from has held up pretty well through a few weeks of testing. It's enhanced with a weather-resistant coating that helps to protect the sleeve against the elements, plus it's easy to clean as needed. Inside is also a soft Terahedron™ microfiber lining that's designed to clean your device whenever it's slid in and out, which is another nice touch. The sleeve's zipper-less, magnetic closure is also impressive and allows for swift access to your MacBook. If you're concerned about the lack of a zipper, no need to worry as the Moshi Muse uses a so-called SlipGrip™ technology that makes it nearly impossible for the laptop to fall out of the sleeve. Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve: What's not good

As mentioned above, there's a separate storage compartment on the sleeve. This is really my only complaint about this highly-recommended accessory and honestly, I still haven't decided whether it's a valid complaint or my sometimes excessive need for order showing. The Moshi Muse sleeve naturally expands depending on which accessories you place in the pocket (adapters, cables, etc.). This means that it can hold quite a lot; it even fits an iPad up to 11-inches. But over time, when these items are removed, a slight bump forms. It's very subtle and doesn't cause permanent damage, such as leather stretching. And yet, it's still noticeable. For most folks, having an extra compartment will no doubt outweigh this annoyance; some might even think it will add character to the sleeve over time. However, suppose you don't want to see any indentation to develop where the pocket is located. In that case, I'd avoid using the compartment entirely or limit its use to carrying smaller items such as cords and cables.

My only other complaint concerns the color options. I would suggest that Moshi would be wise to introduce a few more colors to the mix, as the Seashell White and Luna Pink look very similar. Perhaps adding a blue or red variance would work for those looking for some different customization options. Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve: Competition

Apple offers a premium leather sleeve for laptops 13-inches and smaller. One of the best sleeves on the market, it's made of European leather and is gorgeous. However, it's also much more expensive than the Moshi Muse. Another competitor would be the Mujjo Sleeve, which works with the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air models, as well as the 16-inch MacBook Pro models (and 15-inch MacBook Pro models). The well-designed sleeve is made of felt and vegetable-tanned leather. It's water-repellent and includes double storage compartments and even a card pocket. It's a bit more pricey compared to the Moshi Muse but not by much. We previously reviewed one of Mujjo's now-discontinued Folio Sleeves and loved it. If you want something that develops a unique patina, consider the WaterField VERO Sleeve, which is made of high-quality premium full-grain leather and is lined with a soft, plush microfiber lining. The only downside of this one is that it doesn't come with room for accessories as the Moshi Muse does. Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve: Should you buy it?