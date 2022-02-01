Apple Car could still be years away but that isn't stopping Motor Trend from imagining the kind of features we could all be using when (if) it finally ships.

Talk of an Apple Car has been rife for years and Apple undoubtedly has what it calls Project Titan going on somewhere. But despite stories that the project keeps losing talent and managers, the company seems determined to plow on. That means we could one day be driving around in Apple Cars of our own, but what could that actually mean?

According to Motor Trend, that could mean driving one of a fleet of Apple Cars that are all connected, allowing them to communicate with each other to ensure they always have up-to-date information about their surroundings. That'll come in handy — because these cars drive themselves.