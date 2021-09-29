What you need to know
- More talent has signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever."
- Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, and Kyle Allen have all signed on to star.
- The film also stars Zac Efron and Russell Crowe.
"The Greatest Beer Run Ever" has just added four new members to its already stellar cast.
As reported by Deadline, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, and Kyle Allen have all signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ original film. Zac Efron and Russell Crowe have already signed on to the film.
The film is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War and follows the story of a man who left New York to track down his friends in Vietnam during the war.
Pic is based on Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue's book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, which became a New York Times bestseller upon its publication last year. It tells the true story of Donohue, who left New York for Vietnam in 1967 to track down and share a few beers with his childhood friends while they were serving in combat.
Picking, Allen and Renaux will play Rick Duggan, Bobby Pappas and Tommy Collins, the three childhood friends of Efron's Chickie who are serving in the Army, when he comes overseas to visit them. Ropp joins the cast as Kevin McLoone, another friend of Chickie's from the Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood who runs into him during his journey.
Farrelly adapted the script for the film with Brian Currie and Pete Jones. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing on behalf of Skydance, along with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers.
It is currently unknown when "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to make sure you are prepared to enjoy the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
