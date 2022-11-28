Act fast, only a few more hours for you to bag $1,000 off this absolutely stunning Samsung 4K OLED TV

Samsung has had some incredible deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with some mega deals on TVs, phones, and headphones. This deal is an absolute stonker — $1,000 off a 65-inch OLED 4K TV. This model is new for this year and has only been at this price over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's one of the best deals we've seen in some time. This bright, big, and beautiful set is currently $1,799 direct from Samsung.

Big and beautiful Samsung TV savings

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV | (Was $2,799) Now $1,799 at Samsung (opens in new tab) This massive screen will really make you feel like you're in the movies. That's a massive $1,000 saving on full price for the lowest price ever on a very impressive TV set that features stunning colors and dark blacks with its OLED panel.

Everyone needs a nice big TV on which you can enjoy your favorite movies. This Samsung TV is perfect for just that. 65 inches is the perfect size for most rooms, being big enough to feel special, but compact enough to fit in. This one has an OLED panel, so your darks and blacks are going to be suitably black, and your colors are going to be sumptuous, saturated, and bright. 4K means that your picture will be super crisp and detailed.

Movies are never going to be the same again! Just remember to grab a new sound bar while you're at it — you'll want good sound to go with your new TV.

