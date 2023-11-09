Apple debuts insane trailer for Masters of the Air — the spiritual successor to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, debuting January 26

Apple has finally dropped the first-ever teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated Masters of the Air Apple TV Plus series, and it looks better than we could have ever imagined.

Crafted by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, the film hails from the executive producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific, and in many ways is seen as a spiritual successor of the acclaimed series.

Now, we have a smashing new official teaser to watch. Apple TV Plus will air the first two episodes of Masters of the Air on January 26, followed by one new episode every Friday until March 15.

The 9-part series is based on Donald L. Miller’s book, also titled Masters of the Air. It follows pilots of the 100th Bomb Group the “Bloody Hundredth” and their perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany. The film portrays “the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men” as they battle the cold, lack of oxygen, and the throes of aerial combat.

Another Apple TV+ home run?

If this trailer is anything to go by, Apple looks like it will have another home run series on its hands, following in the success of Ted Lasso, Severance, Dickinson, and more. Apple says Master of the Air “is enormous in both scale and scope and depicts a unique and crucial time in world history” and is a “genuine cinematic achievement.”

Neither Spielberg nor Hanks are strangers to Apple’s small screen. The former directs Apple’s American Stories series, while the latter has starred in Finch and another WW2 thriller, Greyhound.

Apple TV Plus continues to add epic new titles. The series has grown exponentially since its launch, reflected in the service’s recent price hike from $6.99 to $9.99. At the time, Apple said its burgeoning streaming platform “has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment.” The company says it remains “focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services.”

Masters of the Air debuts on Apple TV Plus on January 26.