Apple Music, TV, and iCloud Photos are getting a huge upgrade on Windows

Apple and Windows are playing nice again as Apple Music, Apple TV, and iCloud photos will now integrate better with Microsoft's software.



Today, the Apple Music app appeared on the Microsoft Store for Xbox users (opens in new tab), but as The Verge (opens in new tab) reports, the app will be coming to the Windows operating system sometime next year. Preview versions of both the Apple Music and Apple TV apps will be coming to the platform sometime shortly, meaning Apple users won't have to use browser versions of the software on their Windows computers anymore.



While we don't know exactly what the apps will look like, it's hard to imagine Apple would stray too far from the Ui experience it offers across Apple products. It's likely a safe assumption that these apps will resemble what you may already be used to in both function and form.



Of course, Apple music is still going strong as Apple just celebrated that the service now has over 100 million songs all available starting at $10 a month ($5 for students).

iCloud photos on Windows got better

The cameras in the iPhone keep improving, and when you're taking gorgeous photos on your iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab), you want to be able to access them as quickly and effortlessly as possible. That's why so many people love using iCloud photos to keep (opens in new tab) all their images in one place and easy to access. The experience on a Windows machine has always been a little wonky, but with a new update, iCloud Photos will now appear in the Windows photos app.



To access the new functionality, you just have to download the latest update for the iCloud Windows app on your Windows machine, and poof, you'll be right as rain.



One thing is for sure, anytime Apple and Microsoft's software learns to play a little nice with each other, it's us, the consumers, who ultimately win.