Apple just bought a whole music label to grow its Apple Music Classical app

Apple has agreed to buy a new music label, with plans to roll it into the Apple Music Classical library. It'll also be added to Apple's in-house music label, Platoon.

That's according to the label itself, anyway. While Apple is yet to confirm the acquisition, BIS Records announced the move on X, the social network previously known as Twitter.

BIS Records is known for its range of classical music and recently celebrated its 50th birthday.

A half-century celebration

The record label also shared news of the buyout on its website, with founder Robert von Bahr saying that he is "immensely proud of what our small team of people has accomplished during this half-century."

"We thought long and hard on how to maintain and build upon our prestigious history and looked for a partner who would further our mission, as well as an increased global platform to bring classical music to new audiences all over the world," the note reads. "Apple, with its own storied history of innovation and love of music, is the ideal home to usher in the next era of classical and has shown true commitment towards building a future in which classical music and technology work in harmony. It is my vision and my sincerest dream that we are all a part of this future."

The note ends by saying that BIS will become part of Apple Music Classical and Platoon, but there is predictably no word on how much money changed hands to make the deal happen.

After 50 years, BIS Records is proud to announce that we have joined the Apple family. BIS will become part of Apple Music Classical and Platoon. In this way, the musical treasures of our extensive catalogue will be further enhanced and preserved.Robert pic.twitter.com/6Vf5NmwpzuSeptember 5, 2023 See more

Apple routinely buys companies for talent and technology and in this case, to add a collection of music to a relatively new streaming option. Apple Music Classical launched earlier this year on iOS followed by Android, and offers a dedicated listening experience for those who enjoy classical music.

It's unclear when or indeed if Apple will confirm the buyout.