Apple Music announces exclusive USHER content in Road to Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Apple has this week announced a slate of exclusive content in the run-up to the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, which will take place on February 11.

Apple says the show will be "an epic performance 30 years in the making" when it airs on Sunday. In the run-up to the big game and the halftime festivities, Apple is announcing a broad selection of music and exclusive content including the already-released trailer. Apple is also showing off USHER's entire studio album discography in Spatial Audio, exclusive playlists curated by USHER and NFL teams, and dedicated Apple Music Radio programming.

Apple has also announced that it will air an interview between USHER and Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis on February 8 a 10 am PT, available to watch on Apple Music, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, X, or on the NFL Network.

USHER's Super Bowl Halftime show

You can now listen to USHER's very own My Road to Halftime playlist on Apple Music, a mix of his own work, past Halftime performers, and songs "motivating him as he gets ready for his legendary show."

Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri is also producing "a special USHER MegaMix" of his biggest songs in Spatial Audio on Apple Music. Fans can also pre-add USHER's new ninth studio album COMING HOME, ahead of its release on February 9 on Apple Music.

If that's not to your taste, you can also check out playlists made by NFL stars Travis Kelce, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, and Damar Hamlin.

This year will mark the second Apple Music Halftime show following last year's performance by Rihanna. Apple has a multiyear deal with the NFL and Roc Nation.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2019 game.