TikTok's Apple Music competitor reaches new countries as a US launch beckons
Music to someone's ears.
Apple Music might be about to get some new competition following the news that video-based social network TikTok is set to continue the rollout of its music streaming service to new markets.
TikTok Music is expanding to a small group of users in Australia, Mexico, and Singapore, but people will have to be approved to join a closed beta program to test it out.
While TikTok Music is yet to make its U.S. debut, the slow rollout is a clear indication that TikTok wants to ensure its service is stable and competitive before taking on Apple Music and Spotify in the world's biggest markets.
Sounds good to us
Business Insider reports that starting today TikTok Music will be available to a limited number of users after launching in Brazil and Indonesia earlier this month.
"Users who are approved to join its closed beta in the new markets will receive a three-month free trial for the service," the report says, adding that a TikTok spokesperson has confirmed that it will have more news to share about the launch of TikTok Music in the coming months.
It's surely only a matter of time before TikTok Music gets a wider, more global launch that will crank up the pressure on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and other music streaming services. Competition is good for consumers, of course, hopefully reducing prices and improving the features that we all use when listening to our favorite songs.
Getting set up to make the most of TikTok Music when it finally lands in more countries? Be sure to check out our collection of the best Bluetooth headphones before making a new purchase. You'd be amazed how much of a better experience you can have with a decent pair of wireless headphones or earbuds.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
