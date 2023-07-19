TikTok's Apple Music competitor reaches new countries as a US launch beckons

Apple Music might be about to get some new competition following the news that video-based social network TikTok is set to continue the rollout of its music streaming service to new markets.

TikTok Music is expanding to a small group of users in Australia, Mexico, and Singapore, but people will have to be approved to join a closed beta program to test it out.

While TikTok Music is yet to make its U.S. debut, the slow rollout is a clear indication that TikTok wants to ensure its service is stable and competitive before taking on Apple Music and Spotify in the world's biggest markets.

Sounds good to us

Business Insider reports that starting today TikTok Music will be available to a limited number of users after launching in Brazil and Indonesia earlier this month.

"Users who are approved to join its closed beta in the new markets will receive a three-month free trial for the service," the report says, adding that a TikTok spokesperson has confirmed that it will have more news to share about the launch of TikTok Music in the coming months.

It's surely only a matter of time before TikTok Music gets a wider, more global launch that will crank up the pressure on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and other music streaming services. Competition is good for consumers, of course, hopefully reducing prices and improving the features that we all use when listening to our favorite songs.

Getting set up to make the most of TikTok Music when it finally lands in more countries? Be sure to check out our collection of the best Bluetooth headphones before making a new purchase. You'd be amazed how much of a better experience you can have with a decent pair of wireless headphones or earbuds.