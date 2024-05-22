iOS 18 leak reveals new Apple Music features coming to your iPhone — better song transitions, passthrough mode, and more to be announced at WWDC

With exclusive tracks, lossless audio, and Dolby Atmos, Apple Music is already an impressive subscription service — and a recent report claims it is about to get even better.

As reported by Apple Insider , according to “People familiar with Apple’s pre-release operating systems”, Apple will be announcing a whole host of new Apple Music features when it unveils iOS18 next month at WWDC 2024.

Firstly, this report claims the crossfade function is about to get much better. Where, before, picking two songs would make the first one fade out as the second fades in, you can now set the number of seconds for each song in the transition, and can adjust the sound to make both songs the same volume. If you are someone who likes to make playlists based on certain vibes and genres, this new smart transition function will help your playlist sound even better.

What else is new?

Apple Insider also reports that “The Music app will also introduce support for a feature dubbed "Passthrough," which will only be available on supported hardware.” Though we don’t know which hardware will support it just yet, the post above reckons it could be Apple rebranding Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos to simply “Passthrough.” This will be a feature granted to anyone with an Apple device, regardless of whether they have an Apple Music subscription or not.

Finally, Apple is reported to be working on better audio for gaming. The report claims that Apple is working on a “hands-free audio control for gaming” and is also investing in “Spatial Gaming”, which is seemingly different from the spatial games we have seen on Apple Vision Pro.

This is all expected to be announced at Apple’s conference at WWDC on June 10, where the company is predicted to give more details on iOS 18, iPadOS 18 , visionOS 2 , and watchOS 11 .

