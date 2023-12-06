UK carrier EE to offer live TV through the Apple TV 4K including Freeview, Sky Sports, and TNT

Popular UK carrier EE has today unveiled its brand new TV service, EE TV, which will be available through its own proprietary TV Box Pro and TV Box Mini, as well as the Apple TV 4K.

EE has previously offered a TV package as part of its broadband deal, but today’s announcement is a UK-first in bringing a live TV platform to Apple TV. Apple users in the UK can download the EE TV app, which will give them access to a bespoke TV guide “for a complete and seamless live TV experience.” Through the app, customers will be able to watch live TV and on-demand content, including all of the UK’s free-to-air channels and some Sky content through NOW’s Entertainment, Cinema, and Sports packages.

To gain access, you’ll need to subscribe to a 24-month package, but these are flexible in the content that can be added. The Full Works package comes with all 11 live Sky Sports channels, 11 Sky Cinema channels, Entertainment channels through NOW, 4 TNT Sports channels, a standard Netflix plan, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport, costing a handsome £76 a month. Customers can dial this down and access TNT Sports for £18 a month, entertainment for £20 a month, or “Big Sport” which includes TNT and Sky Sports.

A smart choice for Apple customers?

Apple TV customers will also get a bespoke remote for their Apple TV 4K, which includes a dedicated EE TV app button so that your entertainment is always one click away. EE TV also comes with Apple TV Plus free for six months. If you don’t own one, you can get the Apple TV 4K directly from EE with the aforementioned remote included and easy setup for the EE app.

As mentioned, EE TV does offer a couple of bespoke hardware options for users, including free multi-room support if you grab multiple devices, but existing Apple TV 4K customers seem to be in a much better position here. If you’ve been looking for a solution that keeps all your live entertainment in one place but you don’t want to fork out on an expensive Sky package, this might be a great alternative. However, as with all subscription-based services these days, things start to mount up pretty quickly. Here’s a list of the full rolling monthly extras you can add to your EE TV package.

NOW Entertainment (£9.99 pm)

NOW Cinema (£9.99 pm)

NOW hayu (£4.99 pm)

NOW Sports (£11.99 / £34.99 pm)

Netflix (£10.99 / £17.99)

TNT Sports (£18 pm)

Apple TV+ (£8.99 pm)

Asian Mix (£5 pm)

HD/4K (£6 pm)

NOW Boost (£6 pm)

Prime Video (£8.99 pm**)

According to EE’s website, EE TV looks to be limited to EE customers and is only available bundled with EE broadband. The base package usually costs £52.99 a month, making EE TV quite an expensive option.