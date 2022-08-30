Apple TV+ drama Criminal Record adds award-winning actress to complete cast

Apple's upcoming drama Criminal Record has set the rest of its initial cast. Cathy Tyson, the BAFTA 2022-winning Help star, is joining the cast that already includes Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight), and many more, according to Deadline.

Tyson is playing Doris Mathis, described as "a woman relentlessly trying to clear her son Errol's name."

Also signed to star in Criminal Record are Stephen Campbell Moore (The History Boys), "Charlie Creed-Miles (Peaky Blinders), Shaun Dooley (It's a Sin), Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War), Tom Moutchi (The Hustle) and Zoë Wanamaker from the Harry Potter film series.

Filming in London

(Image credit: Apple)

The new series features Capaldi and Jumbo as detectives looking into long forgotten historic murder conviction after an anonymous call throws everything about the case into chaos.

Criminal Record is already filming in London. The series comes from BAFTA nominee Paul Rutman, with STV Studios and Tod Productions producing. Elaine Collins, plus Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo, are serving as executive producers.

Tyson won the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress this year for her performance as nurse Polly in Britain's Channel 4's Help. The drama also starred Jodie Comer of Killing Eve fame and Stephen Graham (Band of Brothers)."

Apple first announced Criminal Record in June. However, there has been no reported release date at the time of this writing.

It's been very active in recent weeks on the Apple TV+ front. The streaming service recently began airing the final season of See, which stars Jason Momoa. Then, earlier in the month, the heavy-anticipated Five Days at Memorial started airing.

This year, Apple TV+ received 52 Emmy Award nominations, including 20 for last year's Best Comedy winner, Ted Lasso. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being held on Sunday, September 12, and will air on NBC and Peacock, beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Apple TV 4K (2021).