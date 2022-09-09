Apple TV Plus loses another key figure
Apple's head of video marketing has left the company.
Apple TV+'s head of video marketing Chris Van Amburg has announced he is leaving the company after four years in charge.
Deadline (opens in new tab)reports that he sent a memo to staff this week, noting that Van Amburg has overseen some of Apple TV+'s most successful titles and their creative marketing strategies, including campaigns for hit shows Severance and Ted Lasso.
It is the second high-profile departure from the department following the loss of head of film marketing strategy JP Richards in May.
Needed to step away
In the memo, Van Amburg told staff "how proud I am of each and every one of you." You came to Apple because you are builders. Innovators, ready to tackle a new challenge," he continued. "We built this award-winning team together, and our accomplishments are vast."
Apple TV+ has picked up over a thousand award nominations and more than 250 wins across its original films, documentaries, and series.
Van Amburg said that after four years at the company "it is time for me to give back a bit to myself" and that families "are so important in life." He revealed that "as Apple TV+ enters this next phase" he needed to step away to dedicate more time to his personal family.
Van Amburg didn't offer any further insight into what the next phase of Apple TV+ could entail. However, the company has enjoyed growing success with its burgeoning slate of original content including the aforementioned award-winning titles. Apple has also invested in sports such as Major League Baseball and there are rumors Apple may invest further in other live sports down the road.
Apple recently announced a new documentary coming to TV+ about international popstar Selena Gomez. It follows her six-year career and will be made in partnership with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, and the best TVs for Apple TV.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
