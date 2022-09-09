Apple TV Plus loses another key figure

Apple TV+'s head of video marketing Chris Van Amburg has announced he is leaving the company after four years in charge.

Deadline (opens in new tab)reports that he sent a memo to staff this week, noting that Van Amburg has overseen some of Apple TV+'s most successful titles and their creative marketing strategies, including campaigns for hit shows Severance and Ted Lasso.

It is the second high-profile departure from the department following the loss of head of film marketing strategy JP Richards in May.

Needed to step away

In the memo, Van Amburg told staff "how proud I am of each and every one of you." You came to Apple because you are builders. Innovators, ready to tackle a new challenge," he continued. "We built this award-winning team together, and our accomplishments are vast."

Apple TV+ has picked up over a thousand award nominations and more than 250 wins across its original films, documentaries, and series.

Van Amburg said that after four years at the company "it is time for me to give back a bit to myself" and that families "are so important in life." He revealed that "as Apple TV+ enters this next phase" he needed to step away to dedicate more time to his personal family.

Van Amburg didn't offer any further insight into what the next phase of Apple TV+ could entail. However, the company has enjoyed growing success with its burgeoning slate of original content including the aforementioned award-winning titles. Apple has also invested in sports such as Major League Baseball and there are rumors Apple may invest further in other live sports down the road.

Apple recently announced a new documentary coming to TV+ about international popstar Selena Gomez. It follows her six-year career and will be made in partnership with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films.

Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, and the best TVs for Apple TV.