Apple TV Plus' Silo is the number one show in streaming this week

Apple's brand new TV show Silo on its Apple TV Plus streaming service is taking the small screen by storm, landing at the top of Reelgood's top 10 movies and TV shows list this week.

Silo has placed in the Reelgood top 10 for the fifth consecutive week and has now secured the number one spot. In fact, Apple actually has two titles in the list this week, with Tom Holland's The Crowded Room landing in eighth place.

The popularity of Silo over on Reelgood is backed up by a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score of 87% from both critics and the audience, a rare consensus between the two groups that is a testament to the show's value.

Silo on Apple TV Plus

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Tim Robbins and more, Silo is set in a dystopian future, telling the tale of the last ten thousand people on earth who live in a Silo a mile underground to protect themselves from the dangerous world outside.

The only problem is that no one knows why the Silo was built or when, and trying to find out doesn't end well.

The show came out in May and is definitely capturing attention. In fact, Apple is so happy that it has confirmed the show will be back for Season 2 before the first season has even finished, with Apple confirming the series viewership is growing.

As noted, Tom Holland's The Crowded Room is also in the top 10 this week. Holland stars as Danny Sullivan, a man arrested over a shooting in New York in 1979. The 10-episode drama came out last week and appears to be another strong offering.

Apple TV Plus is still pretty cheap at just $7, and can be enjoyed on any iPhone, iPad, Mac, or any of Apple's best Apple TVs including the Apple TV 4K.