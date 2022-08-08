Apple Card offers three months of Apple TV+ in celebration of Luck premiere

If you're an Apple Card user and have been scouring the internet in search of some free Apple TV+, today is your lucky day.

In celebration of its new animated film Luck, which premiered over the weekend, Apple Card is offering its users three months of Apple TV+ for free. The offer, which runs through the end of October, is available now:

As an Apple Card user, you can enjoy 3 months free of Apple TV+ using the link below through October 31. With Apple TV+, stream the new animated film Luck, which tells the story of plucky but unlucky Sam Greenfield and her adventure in the enchanted Land of Luck.

How do I redeem the offer?

In order to redeem the offer, head over to the offer page on Apple's website. You'll find a link to redeem your three months of Apple TV+ and will be taken into the TV app to redeem your code.

You can read the full terms and conditions below, but here are some key things to keep in mind about the offer:

The offer is available for both new and existing Apple TV+ subscribers

The offer must be redeemed before October 31

Apple One subscribers are not eligible for the offer

The plan will automatically renew monthly after the offer expires unless canceled

If you want to get the most out of Apple TV+, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV in 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.