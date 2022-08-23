Apple debuts official trailer for Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton series Gutsy

Another Apple TV+ documentary is on the way, and today is the day for its official trailer.

Today, Apple released the official trailer for Gutsy, a new documentary series from Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. The series, which will be told over the course of eight episodes, will debut on the streaming service on Friday, September 9.

You can check out the official trailer for the upcoming series below:

What does it really mean to be gutsy? Join Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton on an unforgettable adventure to ask some of the world’s boldest and bravest women how they embody gutsiness when Gutsy premieres September 9 on Apple TV+.

What will Gutsy be about?

The series, which is based on their New York Times bestselling book "The Book of Gutsy Women," (opens in new tab) will follow the mother/daughter pair through a "thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes."

The series will feature interviews with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more:

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes: extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world, including Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints) and many more.

"Gutsy" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 9.