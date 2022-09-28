Apple debuts trailer for season two of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show

Jack McBrayer is coming back to Apple TV+ to continue his mission of spreading happiness around the world.

Today, Apple released the official trailer for season two of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show. The series, which stars Emmy nominee Jack McBrayer, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 7.

You can watch the official trailer for the second season of the children's series on YouTube, which is oddly not on the Apple TV+ channel, below:

Jack McBrayer is here to show kids it’s cool to be kind. Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show is available on Apple TV+.

What will season two be about?

Season two of the series will continue to follow Jack, "one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents." Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Kumail Nanjiani, and more will guest star in the new season:

Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same. A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”).

Season two brings countless renowned guest stars to Clover Grove including Tony Hale (“The Mysterious Benedict Society”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), D’Arcy Carden (“A League of Their Own”), Kristen Schaal (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Beth Dover (“Orange Is the New Black”), Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”), Emily V. Gordon (“Little America”) and music from American rock band, OK Go.

The second season of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 7.