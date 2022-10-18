Apple drops trailer for Echo 3, its action thriller coming soon to Apple TV Plus

Get ready for a new action series coming to Apple TV Plus.

Today, Apple TV Plus released the official trailer for Echo 3, its upcoming action thriller series starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman. The series, which will be told over the course of ten episodes, will premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, November 23.

You can check out the official trailer for the new series on YouTube below:

Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman star in Echo 3, a new series about a brilliant scientist kidnapped in Colombia, and her brother and husband who will stop at nothing to bring her home.

What is Echo 3 about?

Echo 3 will tell the story of two men who, using their "deep military experience," try to find Amber Chesborough (Collins) who goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border.

Set in South America with English and Spanish dialogue, “Echo 3” follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. “Echo 3” also stars Martina Gusmán as Violeta, a prominent political columnist. The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. “Echo 3” is also based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

Echo 3 will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, November 23. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.