Apple eyes new ad network built around live MLS games on Apple TV
The ads will be shown even if you subscribe to the MLS coverage or Apple TV+.
According to a new report, Apple reportedly wants to build its own ad network specifically designed to serve ads on live sports games, including its upcoming Major League Soccer (MS) coverage.
Apple is said to be in discussions with advertising partners and MLS sponsors to get all of its ducks in a row ahead of the MLS season launch in February 2023. But the move is part of a wider aim within Apple to build its ad business beyond its current $4 billion annual valuation, the report goes on to say.
More ads
Bloomberg (opens in new tab) reports that Apple intends to offer live MLS games via a new subscription service as well as via Apple TV Plus, while some games will also air for free. The report notes that all three of those tiers will include the new ads, with even those who specifically pay for MLS coverage set to have to watch them.
The report says that Todd Teresi, Apple's vice president of advertising platforms, is in charge of getting the new platform off the ground. Teresi was responsible for Apple's App Store ads that went live recently, only to be partially rethought following complaints over the types of ads being displayed. Apple will hope for a smoother rollout of ads across its MLS coverage next year.
The Bloomberg report notes that Apple's deal with the MLS is expected to cost it $2.5 billion over the next decade, so it's no surprise that the company is also said to be "exploring bringing ads to additional apps and services."
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
