Apple eyes new ad network built around live MLS games on Apple TV

According to a new report, Apple reportedly wants to build its own ad network specifically designed to serve ads on live sports games, including its upcoming Major League Soccer (MS) coverage.

Apple is said to be in discussions with advertising partners and MLS sponsors to get all of its ducks in a row ahead of the MLS season launch in February 2023. But the move is part of a wider aim within Apple to build its ad business beyond its current $4 billion annual valuation, the report goes on to say.

More ads

Bloomberg (opens in new tab) reports that Apple intends to offer live MLS games via a new subscription service as well as via Apple TV Plus, while some games will also air for free. The report notes that all three of those tiers will include the new ads, with even those who specifically pay for MLS coverage set to have to watch them.

The report says that Todd Teresi, Apple's vice president of advertising platforms, is in charge of getting the new platform off the ground. Teresi was responsible for Apple's App Store ads that went live recently, only to be partially rethought following complaints over the types of ads being displayed. Apple will hope for a smoother rollout of ads across its MLS coverage next year.

The Bloomberg report notes that Apple's deal with the MLS is expected to cost it $2.5 billion over the next decade, so it's no surprise that the company is also said to be "exploring bringing ads to additional apps and services."