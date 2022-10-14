Apple has dropped the official trailer for Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Apple continues to drop all of the trailers for its upcoming projects.

Today, Apple TV Plus released the official trailer for Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, the upcoming documentary about the legendary musician. The documentary is directed and produced by Emmy-nominated Sacha Jenkins.

You can check out the official trailer on YouTube below:

You’ve heard his influential music, now hear his incredible story. Get to know Louis Armstrong through never-before-heard home recordings, archival footage, and personal conversations when Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues premieres October 28 on Apple TV+.

What is the new documentary about?

Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues will offer "an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations.

This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong's legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States. The film shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

The documentary is directed and produced by Emmy-nominated Sacha Jenkins, and produced by Imagine Documentaries, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Julie Anderson along with executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The film is produced in association with Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment with Michele Anthony and David Blackman serving as executive producers.

Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 28. If you want to enjoy the documentary in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.