Apple has revealed the premiere date for season two of Acapulco

For anyone who loved the first season of Acapulco, Apple has some great news for you.

The company had already announced that it was bringing back the series for a second season, but it had yet to reveal exactly when that second season would premiere on its streaming service. Now, we have that premiere date.

Apple TV+ has taken to Twitter to announce that season two of Acapulco will officially debut on Friday, October 21. No further details of the season have been released.

The first season is streaming now on Apple TV+

While you're waiting for season two to debut, you can watch the entire first season of Acapulco on Apple TV+ now. If you need a refresher, Acapulco tells the story of "20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco."

Acapulco tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, which is told in both Spanish and English, takes place in 1984, with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo.The ensemble cast starring alongside Derbez includes Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro (who reprises his role from the movie as Hugo, older Maximo's nephew), Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.

Season two of Acapulco will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 21.