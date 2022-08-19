Apple hosts premiere of Bad Sisters as series debuts on Apple TV+

The Bad Sisters have hit the red carpet.

As Bad Sisters, a new dark comedy series that is now streaming around the world on Apple TV+, the company hosted a premiere event for the cast and crew of the series at BFI Southbank in London.

Today at BFI Southbank in London, Apple TV+ held the global premiere event for “Bad Sisters,” its new witty and darkly comedic murder mystery series from Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning creator, executive producer and star Sharon Horgan.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included Horgan, along with Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack.

What is Bad Sisters about?

The series, which debuted on Apple TV+ today, follows the story of a group of sisters who are under investigation by insurance agents after the mysterious death of one of the sister's husbands.

The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent — and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him. In addition to Horgan, the "Bad Sisters” ensemble cast is led by Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the series, you can check it out on YouTube below:

The first two episodes of the dark comedy series are available to stream now. Each additional episode will premiere weekly on Fridays until the series finale on Friday, October 14.

If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.