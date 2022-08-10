Apple hosts world premiere event for Five Days at Memorial ahead of Friday's debut

The cast and crew of Five Days at Memorial

We're only a few days away from the premiere of Five Days at Memorial on Apple TV+.

Today, in celebration of Friday's debut, Apple hosted a worldwide premiere of the series at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, California. The cast and crew of the anticipated series were in attendance.

Series stars including Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Cornelius Smith Jr., Robert Pine, Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye and more attend the red carpet event. Joining the cast at the screening was Emmy award-winning showrunner Carlton Cuse along with Michael Gaston, Molly Hager, Jeff Nordling, Damon Stander and W. Early Brown.

What is Five Days at Memorial about?

Five Days at Memorial follows the story of caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who are forced to make unthinkable decisions after Hurricane Katrina.

From Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, who both also serve as directors, and starring an award-winning ensemble cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones, “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

The first three episodes of Five Days at Memorial will premiere on Friday, August 12.