Apple is adapting this beloved anthology series into a podcast

Apple is adapting its Little America anthology series into a new podcast with a pretty notable host.

The company has announced that Little America, the streaming service's anthology series about immigrants in the United States, will now feature a companion podcast that will be hosted by series executive producer Kumail Nanjiani, best known for his roles in The Big Sick and The Eternals.

To introduce the podcast, Apple has shared a trailer for the upcoming season on Apple Podcasts. You can check out the trailer and add the show to your library below:

What will Little America: The Official Podcast cover?

According to the press release, the new podcast series, which will include eight episodes in its first season, "features a different journalist who shares a unique story, from the weird and humorous to the gut-wrenching and poignant."

The podcast will feature a number of journalists including "Shereen Marisol Meraji, Avery Trufelman, Davy Rothbart, Hannah Kingsley-Ma, Albert Samaha and more, with subjects including a Vietnamese mentalist, a Yugoslavian wedding officiant, a Japanese food engineer, an Ethiopian dog trainer and State Representative Angelica Rubio, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, among others."

The first three episodes of Little America: The Official Podcast will premiere on Thursday, November 3. After that, new episodes will debut weekly on Thursdays until its finale in December. Apple says that the podcast will be a companion to the scripted television series on Apple TV Plus which will return for its second season on Friday, December 9.

Little America: The Official Podcast is one of many companion and standalone podcasts that Apple has produced. In addition to the new series, the company has also released "the duPont-winning “The Line,” the Webby Award-winning “Hooked,” “Run, Bambi, Run,” “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” “The Problem With Jon Stewart” and “Missed Fortune,” as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV+ series “Foundation,” “For All Mankind” and the docuseries “The Big Conn.”