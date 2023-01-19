Apple TV set for a 'revamp' in 2024

We've barely gotten used to the Apple TV 4K 2022 and Apple is already apparently working on launching a new one again in 2024.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is reportedly working on "revamping" the Apple TV once again. According to the report, the company is looking to release a new generation of the Apple TV, likely the Apple TV 4K, next year.

While we've been waiting for a refresh of the design of the Apple TV, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman doesn't seem convinced that Apple will grace us with one. In fact, the reporter believes that the next generation of the Apple TV 4K will retain the exact same form factor as the current generation.

Specifically, Gurman says that "Apple is working on revamping its TV box. A new version with the current design is in the works for the first half of next year with a faster processor, the people said."

The only thing new might be the processor

Despite Gurman using the word "revamp" to describe what Apple is doing with the next Apple TV, it seems that the only change might be the processor that powers the streaming box.

The reporter said that "while the new version will support an upgraded chip, it likely won’t support 8K video streaming, a still nascent video format." I don't think that's a big deal since the only people who are currently buying 8K televisions are the insanely rich and the insane.

While the new Apple TV might not be anything to write home about, Gurman did mention that the company is still working on a completely new product that combines the streaming box with a HomePod-like smart speaker and built-in FaceTime camera.

Unfortunately, per Gurman, the project "also has suffered setbacks, though that project is still ongoing. The device was initially targeted for release this year, but the timing has slipped."

In the meantime, we can all celebrate that Apple has at least brought USB-C to the Siri Remote! If you're in the market for an Apple TV, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2023.