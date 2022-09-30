Apple isn't being secretive with the release date for season two of Slow Horses

Apple has revealed the release date for season two of Slow Horses.

Apple TV+ took to Twitter to announce that the second season of the spy/thriller/drama series will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, December 2.

They're back and worse than ever. Season 2 of #SlowHorses premieres December 2.Catch up on Season 1 on Apple TV+https://t.co/Pip2yp9RTP pic.twitter.com/tXWrdpS1N4September 29, 2022 See more

As previously reported, Apple has already renewed Slow Horses for a second and even third season. The company made that announcement in June of 2022, so it hasn't taken long for them to get the second season out.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, you can check it out on YouTube below:

What will season two be about?

The second season of Slow Horses, which stars award-winning actor Gary Oldman, will continue to follow the story of "a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House."

Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

Season two of Slow Horses will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 2. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K.