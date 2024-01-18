Apple Original Films bags 14 BAFTA Award nominations including Best Film for the hit movie Killers of the Flower Moon

Apple, Apple TV Plus, an Apple Original Films are no strangers to awards at this point, but that doesn't mean that getting more of them isn't just as important. So the news that Apple Original Films has picked up no fewer than 14 BAFTA Awards nominations for some of its movies will no doubt be music to the ears of those involved.

The 14 nominations are across three different movies including the popular Killers of the Flower Moon and the acclaimed Napoleon. The third is actually a documentary telling the story of Michael J. Fox, and it's the Best Category that STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie has picked up its nomination in.

Of the three it's undoubtedly Killers of the Flower Moon that is the one that has come out of the nomination process on top, however. The Martin Scorsese movie is responsible for nine of the 14 nominations all by itself including the coveted Best Film.

Nominations galore

Starting with Killers of the Flower Moon Apple Original Films is up for the Best Film award as mentioned alongside Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Robert De Niro, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Make Up & Hair, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

Napoleon accounts for four of the awards nominations across Outstanding British Film, Best Costume Design, Best Make Up & Hair, and Best Special Visual Effects. STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie of course makes up the 14 with that Best Documentary nomination.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is set at the beginning of the 20th century and centers on the Osage Nation who became "some of the richest people in the world overnight," Apple's movie description reads. "The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder." The movie is based on a true story from that period and is "an epic western crime saga" which should be enough to get anyone interested. Starring Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lily Gladstone this is a must-watch.

The winners of the 2024 BAFTAs will be announced at an award ceremony on Sunday, February 18. Apple has previously done well at the BAFTAS with CODA and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse having previously won awards.

Napoleon

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Napoleon tells the story of the "checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte." Ridley Scott directed, which should give you an idea of what to expect, the movie promises to capture "Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed."

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie

This film uses documentary, archival, and scripted sections to tell Michael J. Fox's story from his time on a Canadian army base to the magic of Back to the Future. "The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease," Apple says, adding that it's an "intimate and honest" account produced with "unprecedented access to Fox and his family."