Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas musical has a premiere date

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas musical finally has a release date. In fact, it has two of them.

Over the weekend, Apple TV+ announced on Twitter that Spirited, a new Christmas musical starring Reynolds, Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer, will premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11. After making a run in the cinema for a week, the film will then premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18.

Spirited is coming to theaters on November 11 and streaming on November 18 on Apple TV+.

The film is being promoted as "a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story “A Christmas Carol.”

There's a lot more coming after Spirited

Spirited is only one of many projects Apple has coming its streaming service over the next few months. “Emancipation,” the Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith project that tells the story of a man who escapes from slavery, is also expected to debut by the end of the year. Next year, Killers of the Flower Moon, Argylle, and more will premiere:

Also coming soon, the Apple Original Films feature film slate will see the premiere of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow and more, the highly anticipated film follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Matthew Vaughn’s next spy thriller “Argylle,” featuring an ensemble cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose with John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, will also soon be added to Apple’s growing lineup, as will “Sharper,” a New York City-set suspense-thriller from writers Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton and John Lithgow, and “Tetris” starring Taron Egerton, which follows the extraordinary journey of one of the most iconic computer games in the world.

Spirited will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18.