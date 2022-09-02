Apple reveals the premiere dates for Causeway and Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Apple is coming to the 2022 Toronto Film Festival with a slew of premieres.

Today, the company announced (opens in new tab) that it will attend the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and, while there, premiere a slate of films and television shows that are set to debut on Apple TV+ later this year.

Apple’s head of features, Matt Dentler, said that the company is "thrilled to be debuting such a diverse spectrum of Apple Originals at this year’s festival."

Apple TV+ has announced that the following television shows and films will premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival:

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Gutsy

Causeway

Sidney

Raymond & Ray

The Greatest Beer Run Ever



In addition to announcing that the above films and television shows will premiere at the film festival, Apple has also revealed some premiere dates for a couple of projects that we didn't know the debut dates for just yet.

The company has announced that Causeway, the upcoming drama starring Jennifer Lawrence, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4. It also revealed that Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, a new documentary about the late musician, will debut on the streaming service on Friday, October 28. The rest of the projects already had their premiere dates announced.

All of the above television shows and films will premiere on Apple TV+ throughout this fall and winter.