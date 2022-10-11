Apple teases MLS coming to Apple TV in 2023
MLS x Apple TV. Coming 2023.
Apple and MLS (Major League Soccer) want everyone to know that things are kicking off on the Apple TV app in 2023.
The company and the organization took to Twitter today to tease that the MLS season will be coming to the Apple TV app next year. You can check out the teaser video, which features a ton of exciting moments from previous seasons, on Twitter below:
Every Match. For Every Fan. MLS x Apple TV. Coming 2023.
Every Match. For Every Fan. @MLS x Apple TV. Coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/DYQWP7HOhpOctober 11, 2022
Every Match. For Every Fan.
In June, Apple and Major League Soccer announced that they had signed a deal worth $2.5 billion to bring every match exclusively to the Apple TV app over the next ten years. Fans from around the world will be able to watch every match without any local blackouts.
Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced that the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023. This partnership is a historic first for a major professional sports league, and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup,1 and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place — without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle.
Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said that it's the first time in history that fans will be able to "access everything from a major professional sports league in one place."
“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place. It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch. We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club.”
Watching MLS matches on the Apple TV app will still require a subscription that Major League Soccer will offer to fans.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.