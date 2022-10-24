Apple TV 4K 2021 $80 off for the lowest price ever just before it's replaced

The Apple TV 4K of yesteryear, at first glance, doesn't seem all that different from the new model, a device put up for preorder just under a week ago. At the moment, however, you can pick up that older model for something of a bargain price. There's a full $80 off, making the device its new lowest price of $99. That's now $20 lower than the previous price, and crucially $30 cheaper than the new Apple TV 4K. That's a pretty solid saving and one that brings the Apple TV further in line with its competitor device from Amazon, the Fire TV Cube.

Not long to grab $80 off Apple TV 4K

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2021) | $179 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This may be the old version with a slightly older chip in it, but it'll still pump out some quality 4K streams. Install all your favorite TV apps and watch the shows you love in glorious 4K. There's also support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so you'll also get the best version of both picture and sound - if the rest of your kit is capable. It may be a little slow for games now, but it's still an excellent little premium streaming box.

When you compare the Apple TV 4K to its closest competitor, you'll notice many similarities. Support for similar display standards, such as 4K ultra high definition, HDR10, and Dolby Vision, as well as different surround sound options, like Dolby surround and Dolby Atmos. It's more in the product and build quality that these things become more different - and the Apple TV 4K, as with many Apple products, comes out on top here.

The bit that you'll be interacting with most here is the controller - and Apple has just done it better. Where the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Cube have a small plastic remote with a replaceable battery, the Apple TV 4K comes in the box with a lovely little aluminum remote control with a very intuitive layout. It is, of course, built with the Apple Ecosystem in mind as well, connecting up with other HomeKit devices and HomePods for superior sound. If you want to play games, it's worth the extra $30 and a couple of days to wait for the new one, but if you're looking to get the best TV and movie streaming experience possible, you'll get it from 2021's Apple TV 4K.

