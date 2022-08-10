Apple TV+ orders two-part documentary about Steve Martin

Steve Martin has graced the screens in our homes for decades and, in the face of a kind-of retirement, the comedian wants to take one last bow in the form of a documentary film.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple and A24 are teaming up again for a documentary film that will cover the life and career of the award-winning comedian. According to the report, the film will be broken up into two parts, much like any good finale like Avengers, Harry Potter, or Twilight.

Production is already underway, and Martin is surprised at just how much the team has found:

“It’s somebody else’s take,” Martin tells THR of the process. “They found a lot of archival stuff. “They found a photo of my father in 1944 in Germany, touring Our Town with the USO.”

Martin joins a growling list of Apple TV+ documentaries

It's currently unknown exactly when the documentary film (or films) will premiere on Apple TV+, but production has been ongoing. Morgan Neville, best known for his Academy Award-winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom and Won't You Be My Neighbor?, is attached to direct and produce the project.

While Steve Martin is the latest, his documentary is certainly not the first for Apple TV+. The streaming service has already released a number of documentaries focused on the life of a notable figure, including Magic Johnson's documentary series They Call Me Magic, Billie Eilish's documentary film Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, and more.

The company is also close to releasing a documentary about the life of Sidney Poitier (opens in new tab) titled Sidney:

From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

