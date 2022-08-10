Apple TV+ announces Land of Women dramedy series starring Eva Longoria

Apple is bringing another dramatic comedy series to its streaming service.

Today, the company announced that it has made a six-episode series order for Land of Women, a new dramedy series inspired by Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The series is created by Ramón Campos (Velvet) and Gema R. Neira (Now & Then) and will star Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria. Carmen Maura (Volver, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) will also star. Longoria is executive producing the series under her production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

What will Land of Women be about?

Land of Women stars Longoria as Gala, "a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter."

To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.



It will be directed by Carlos Sedes and shot in both English and Spanish.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Ramón Campos, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés (“Now and Then,” “Velvet”), Ben Spector (“Grand Hotel,” “La Guerra Civil”), and Longoria via her award-winning production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, founded in 2005 by Longoria to produce film, television and documentaries.

It's currently unclear when Land of Women will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to experience it in the best quality when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV in 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.