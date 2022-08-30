Apple TV+ announces slew of kids and family shows debuting this fall

Looking at this list, you would think Apple thought they never had any kids or family stuff on their streaming service.

Today, Apple announced that it is debuting a ton of new kids and family series on Apple TV+. It also announced the return of a number of existing shows as well.

New original series coming to the platform this autumn include “Sago Mini Friends,” an animated series based on characters from the award-winning Sago Mini World app; “Slumberkins,” a mixed-media puppet/2D animation program from the beloved children’s emotional learning brand empowering children to be caring, confident and resilient, and produced by The Jim Henson Company; “Circuit Breakers,” a futuristic anthology series that tackles kid-relatable issues through a sci-fi lens; and “Interrupting Chicken,” an animated preschool series which illuminates the joy of reading, writing and storytelling for children, and stars the voice talents of three-time Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown.

The acclaimed series returning this fall include the Emmy Award-winning series “Ghostwriter” with an entirely new cast, animated adventure epic “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” charming friendship and farming tale “Get Rolling with Otis,” and Jack McBrayer’s sweet, music-forward “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.” Additionally, even more classic Peanuts titles will be made available to fans, many for the first time in decades.

Here's the full schedule

Below is the schedule for each series and when it will debut on Apple's streaming service. Nine series will premiere over the course of less than two months.

Peanuts Anthology II - September 9

“Sago Mini Friends” - September 16

“Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” - Season Two – September 30

“Get Rolling with Otis” - Season Two — September 30

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” - Season Two – October 7

“Ghostwriter” - Season Three – October 21

“Slumberkins” - New Series – November 4

“Circuit Breakers” - New Series – November 11

“Interrupting Chicken” - New Series – November 18

You can learn more about each new series through the announcement (opens in new tab) on the Apple TV+ Newsroom website. If you want to enjoy any of the shows in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for the Apple TV 4K in 2022.