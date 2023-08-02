Apple TV could get more sports content with rumored Pac-12 conference deal

Apple could be getting more sporting content to share via the TV app with a new report claiming that the company is in talks to pick up the rights to Pac-12 conference content, potentially covering anything from college football through athletics.

It's reported that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff presented the conference's presidents and chancellors with a proposal that could see Apple pick up a new streaming deal, after the Pac-12 television contract expires this current school year.

While the content would be available via the Apple TV app, it won't be under the Apple TV Plus subscription. Instead, it'll be available under a similar subscription model to that of the MLS Season Pass that's in its first season of a $2.5 billion ten-year deal.

Content starting in 2024

Sources speaking with ESPN claim that "the first year of what's expected to be a relatively short-term contract with Apple would start in 2024-25 and begin relatively low relative to the league's hopes."

However, that contract would then go on to "incrementally improve and potentially be competitive with its peers in the Big 12 and ACC down the road, provided certain subscription numbers are met."

It's worth noting that no deal is done as yet. Several deals have been presented to the presidents and chancellors although Apple's offer is thought to be the leading candidate.

There's no telling who will be involved right now, though. The Pac-12 is currently in the middle of a meltdown of its own.

"There are not expected to be any imminent decisions on whether this TV deal is enough to appease Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah, which are being heavily courted by the Big 12," the ESPN report notes. "The Arizona board of regents, which oversees Arizona and ASU, met later Tuesday, but no decision was expected after the meeting."

Watching content on Apple TV is easier than ever right now, and that's likely one of the reasons Pac-12 could be considering the deal. Exposure via Apple's TV app is huge, and it's available on more and more devices all the time. You can watch Apple TV content on just about anything with a screen, including all of Apple's devices.