Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for Life By Ella, a new family series

Apple's latest kids and family series is on the way and the company has a new trailer out to hype the show.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Life By Ella, a new kids and family series coming to the streaming service. The series, which stars Lily Brooks O’Briant, will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, September 2.

You can check out the official trailer for the upcoming series below:

What is Life By Ella about?

The series will follow the story of Ella, a girl who returns to school after a stint with cancer with a new "seize the day" mentality.

“Life By Ella” follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds and a major "seize the day" mentality following her stint with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her.

“Life By Ella” was created, written and executive produced by Jeff Hodsden (“Bunk’d”) and Tim Pollock (“Bunk’d”), with the first episode directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza (“Ugly Betty,” “Harlem”). The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (“The Big Show Show,” “The Tick”), Artyon Celestine (“Drama Club,” “Claws”), and Vanessa Carrasco (“Irreplaceable You”) with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm (“Madam Secretary,” “Mad Men”), Mary Faber (“Parks and Recreation,” “Kidding”), Aidan Wallace (“You,” “The Kids Are Alright”), Kunal Dudheker (“Better Things,” “Shang Chi”) and Maya Lynne Robinson (“The Connors,” “The Unicorn”).

Life By Ella will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 2. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV in 2022.