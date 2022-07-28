Apple TV finally gets a native Sky Go app for live and on-demand streaming
By Gerald Lynch published
At long last, Sky TV programming comes to the Apple TV box.
It’s been a gaping hole in the Apple TV app ecosystem for UK and European owners for years, but Apple TV owners can finally get the Sky Go app for their streaming boxes.
Available on both the standard Apple TV boxes, the Sky Go app offers both live TV and on-demand streaming of Sky’s broadcast content, including news, sports, and movies. More than 100 Sky TV channels are available to stream, as well as box sets of top-notch TV shows including everything from The Wire to Game of Thrones (via Sky’s partnership with HBO).
There are some restrictions, however – you can only access the Sky Go app on Apple TV if you’re a Sky Q Multiscreen or Sky Glass Whole Home customer. You won’t be able to beam it onto your Apple TV if your Sky Go account subscription was purchased as an add-on for your mobile devices. If you’ve got a Sky Cinema or Sky Sports package, you’ll be able to access all the movies and matches that come with them, though.
Apple and Sky across devices
Despite the long wait on Apple TV, Sky Go has graced other Apple products over the years. You’ve been able to get Sky Go on the best iPhones and best iPads for many years, which has made the missing Apple TV app more inexplicable.
But the wait has been worth it – the Sky Go app will be very familiar to Sky users, sharing interface cues from the existing mobile versions of the app, as well as the classic blue programming guide you’d find on Sky’s home set-top boxes.
And, if you’re a Sky TV or Sky Glass customer, you can use Sky’s hardware to access the Apple TV Plus shows and movies too, thanks to support for Apple’s own TV streaming app on those devices.
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 13 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.
Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations. Gerald is also a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various other publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris. For real.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.