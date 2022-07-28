Apple TV finally gets a native Sky Go app for live and on-demand streaming

It’s been a gaping hole in the Apple TV app ecosystem for UK and European owners for years, but Apple TV owners can finally get the Sky Go app for their streaming boxes.

Available on both the standard Apple TV boxes, the Sky Go app offers both live TV and on-demand streaming of Sky’s broadcast content, including news, sports, and movies. More than 100 Sky TV channels are available to stream, as well as box sets of top-notch TV shows including everything from The Wire to Game of Thrones (via Sky’s partnership with HBO).

There are some restrictions, however – you can only access the Sky Go app on Apple TV if you’re a Sky Q Multiscreen or Sky Glass Whole Home customer. You won’t be able to beam it onto your Apple TV if your Sky Go account subscription was purchased as an add-on for your mobile devices. If you’ve got a Sky Cinema or Sky Sports package, you’ll be able to access all the movies and matches that come with them, though.

Apple and Sky across devices

Despite the long wait on Apple TV, Sky Go has graced other Apple products over the years. You’ve been able to get Sky Go on the best iPhones and best iPads for many years, which has made the missing Apple TV app more inexplicable.

But the wait has been worth it – the Sky Go app will be very familiar to Sky users, sharing interface cues from the existing mobile versions of the app, as well as the classic blue programming guide you’d find on Sky’s home set-top boxes.

And, if you’re a Sky TV or Sky Glass customer, you can use Sky’s hardware to access the Apple TV Plus shows and movies too, thanks to support for Apple’s own TV streaming app on those devices.