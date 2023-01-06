Apple TV Plus drops the official trailer for season three of Truth Be Told

Truth Be Told is coming back soon and has a brand-new trailer to prove it.

Today, Apple reiterated that the third season of Truth Be Told, which will star Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, January 20, 2023. In addition to hyping the official premiere date, the company also released the official trailer for the new season.

In the official trailer, you can get a first look at both Spencer and Union in the latest season. Apple markets the new season by saying "knowing who to trust is only half the battle in the fight for justice. Gabrielle Union joins Octavia Spencer for a new season of Truth Be Told on January 20 on Apple TV+."

You can check out the teaser trailer for Shrinking on YouTube below:

What is season three be about?

In season three, "Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims' names in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them. In addition to Union, season three stars returning cast members Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman."

The new season will be told over the course of ten episodes. The first episode will debut when the season premieres with each additional episode being released weekly on Fridays. The third season will wrap up with its finale on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Season three of Truth Be Told will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, January 20, 2023. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.